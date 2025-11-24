CARSTAR Allstar Collision Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence

CARSTAR Allstar Collision celebrated 20 years of providing trusted collision repair, exceptional customer care, and deep community roots. Owned and operated by Dean Seif, the shop has become a fixture in Corona, California, and the surrounding communities for its integrity, craftsmanship, and customer first approach.

For nearly three decades, CARSTAR Allstar Collision has built its reputation on honesty, integrity, quality, and classic customer service. Approved by the nation’s top insurance companies as a Preferred Collision Repair Center, the facility has certifications for Tesla, Ford, GM, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan, Infiniti, Kia, Hyundai, and I-CAR.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers,” Seif said. “We’ve worked hard to earn our community’s confidence through quality repairs and personalized service. Joining the CARSTAR network strengthened our ability to serve customers with even greater resources and support — but our core values of honesty and integrity have never changed.”

As CARSTAR Allstar Collision celebrates the milestone, the shop continues to invest in advanced repair technology, technician training, and customer satisfaction, ensuring every vehicle is restored to its pre-accident condition safely and efficiently.

“Dean and his team at CARSTAR Allstar embody what it means to deliver excellence in every repair,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Their long-standing commitment to quality and customer care has made them a cornerstone of the Corona community and an essential part of the CARSTAR family. We’re honored to celebrate 20 years of their success.”