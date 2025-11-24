Fix Auto USA Sponsors 7th Annual Hoodfest Car Show Supporting Automotive Education

Fix Auto USA sponsored the 7th Annual Hoodfest Car Show at Dixie Technical College, celebrating automotive passion, education, and community spirit. Fix Auto Washington, owned by Ronald Lourenco Jr., and Maxwell Masters, senior manager of Franchise Development also joined the event, according to a news release.

The annual Hoodfest Car Show brought together an impressive lineup of classic cars, custom builds, and modern performance vehicles, alongside live music, local food trucks, and hands-on activities. The event serves as a fundraiser supporting Dixie Tech’s automotive and collision repair programs, helping students gain real world experience and career opportunities in the automotive industry.

“This event is a wonderful celebration of craftsmanship, education, and community,” Lourenco Jr. said. “Supporting Dixie Tech and the next generation of technicians aligns perfectly with Fix Auto USA’s values. We’re honored to be part of a day that brings together car lovers and helps inspire future automotive professionals.”

With strong community participation, the 7th Annual Hoodfest Car Show showcased the deep connection between local businesses, schools, and car enthusiasts. Fix Auto USA and Fix Auto Washington look forward to continuing their support of Dixie Technical College and future Hoodfest events.

“Fix Auto USA is proud to support initiatives that provide students with hands-on learning and career development in the automotive industry,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Together, we are proud to celebrate automotive passion, education, and the next generation of skilled professionals.”