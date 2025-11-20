Crash Champions’ Third Annual Champions For a Cause Raises $50,000 For Susan G. Komen

Crash Champions raised $50,000 for Susan G. Komen during its third annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month Champions For a Cause intiative.

Throughout October, Crash Champions team members helped raise funds for Komen through the sale of special-edition pink polos and T-shirts at more than 650 repair centers nationwide. Additionally, the company served as a registered national team at more than 15 Race for the Cure and MORE THAN PINK Walk events this fall, with team members, families, customers and partners joining together to honor survivors and those affected by the disease.

“Breast cancer has impacted so many lives across the communities we serve,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Our goal with Champions For a Cause is to show our support for the millions affected, honor survivors, and inspire action. We’re proud to partner with Susan G. Komen to further its critical mission, and we’re grateful to our team members and customers who helped accelerate this effort across the country.”

Since launching Champions For a Cause in 2023, Crash Champions has raised and donated $170,000 to support the foundation's life-saving research, patient navigation programs, and advocacy efforts. All proceeds from the apparel initiative, along with donations through the Crash Champions National Team, directly support Komen’s mission.

“Susan G. Komen is deeply grateful to Crash Champions for this generous $50,000 contribution and for their ongoing commitment to the fight against breast cancer,” said Jaclyn Groves, executive director of Susan G. Komen Chicago. “This support directly advances Komen’s work to provide life-saving care, community programs and critical research for those impacted by breast cancer.”

Backed by more than $3.5 billion invested in research, advocacy and patient services, Susan G. Komen has helped reduce breast cancer mortality by 43%. The organization continues to expand access to care, deliver direct patient support, and empower communities with trusted information and resources.