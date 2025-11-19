University of the Aftermarket Foundation Elects New Officers for 2026

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation Board of Trustees elected its officers for fiscal year 2026. An official confirmation vote was held on Nov. 1 during the UAF board of trustees meeting in Las Vegas.
The approved slate of officers is as follows:
- Roger McCollum, MAAP, Chairman
- John R. Washbish, MAAP, Senior Vice Chairman
- Larry Pavey, MAAP, Vice Chairman
- Bill Maggs, MAAP, Treasurer
- Chris Pruitt, Secretary
- Bob Egan, MAAP, Chairman Emeritus
- Rusty Bishop, AAP, Chairman Emeritus
- Jennifer Tio, MAAP, Executive Director
The following Lifetime Trustee representatives will serve on the University of the Aftermarket Foundation board of trustees in the coming year:
- Michelle Allen, Valvoline
- Bill Babcox, AAP, Babcox Media, Inc.
- Jeff Barna, Yokohama Tire Corporation
- Corey Bartlett, MAAP, Automotive Parts Headquarters
- Richard Beirne, MAAP, Richard and Lisa Beirne
- Marc Blackman, Gold Eagle
- Jeff Blocher, MANN+HUMMEL
- Fred Bunting, MAAP, The Bunting Family
- Mike Buzzard, AAP, The Clay Buzzard Family
- Jeff Darby, Dorman Products, Inc.
- Jon Ellsworth, Genuine Parts Company
- Chris Gardner, GAAE, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers
- Duncan Gillis, TERREPOWER
- Larry Griffin, VIPAR Heavy Duty
- Clark Hale, Parts Authority
- John Hanighen, Cloyes & Rotomaster
- Bill Hanvey, MAAP, Auto Care Association
- Todd Hertzler, Bosch
- Tina Hubbard, HDA Truck Pride
- Dave Illes, PHINIA
- Michael Kitching, GB Remanufacturing
- Pete Kornafel, MAAP, Pete and Lorraine Kornafel
- Elle Lawhead, Women in Auto Care
- Fletcher Lord III, AAP, Crow Burlingame/Bumper to Bumper
- Rick Main, SPS Commerce
- Paul McCarthy, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association
- Zach Miller, Highline Warren
- Rollie Olson, Rollie & Gayle Olson and Family
- Gary Plover, Astemo Americas
- Larry Prince Jr, Prince Family Foundation
- Roger Reeves, SYLVANIA
- Robert Roos, The Pronto Network
- Ryan Samuels, AWDA
- Kathleen Schmatz, MAAP
- Rick Schwartz, The Schwartz Family
- Robert M. Segal, MAAP, Sanel NAPA/The Segal Family
- Neil Sethi, NexaMotion Group
- Eric Sills, AAP, Standard Motor Products
- Pete Stanislawczyk, East Penn Manufacturing
- Bill Stroupe, KIAWA Education Foundation
- JC Washbish, AAP, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance
- Matt Weiss, Mevotech
- Chris Williams, N.A. Williams Company
Additional industry professionals will serve UAF in a variety of support roles, including Mike Blawas, audit committee; Todd Hack, marketing committee; Ted Hughes, AWDA liaison; Tanya Hunt, YANG representative; George Keeley, legal counsel; Jacki Lutz, marketing committee; Ken Marker, investment advisor; Steve Ng, marketing committee; Andrew Peckham, MiX representative; Nathan Perrine, comptroller; Juliet Prendergast, marketing representative; Jacqueline Rodriguez, marketing committee; Joe Stephan, marketing committee; Casey Ventrillo, investment advisor; and Victoria Wallgren, accounting.