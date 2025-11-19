University of the Aftermarket Foundation Elects New Officers for 2026

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation Board of Trustees elected its officers for fiscal year 2026. An official confirmation vote was held on Nov. 1 during the UAF board of trustees meeting in Las Vegas.

The approved slate of officers is as follows:

Roger McCollum, MAAP, Chairman

John R. Washbish, MAAP, Senior Vice Chairman

Larry Pavey, MAAP, Vice Chairman

Bill Maggs, MAAP, Treasurer

Chris Pruitt, Secretary

Bob Egan, MAAP, Chairman Emeritus

Rusty Bishop, AAP, Chairman Emeritus

Jennifer Tio, MAAP, Executive Director

The following Lifetime Trustee representatives will serve on the University of the Aftermarket Foundation board of trustees in the coming year:

Michelle Allen, Valvoline

Bill Babcox, AAP, Babcox Media, Inc.

Jeff Barna, Yokohama Tire Corporation

Corey Bartlett, MAAP, Automotive Parts Headquarters

Richard Beirne, MAAP, Richard and Lisa Beirne

Marc Blackman, Gold Eagle

Jeff Blocher, MANN+HUMMEL

Fred Bunting, MAAP, The Bunting Family

Mike Buzzard, AAP, The Clay Buzzard Family

Jeff Darby, Dorman Products, Inc.

Jon Ellsworth, Genuine Parts Company

Chris Gardner, GAAE, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers

Duncan Gillis, TERREPOWER

Larry Griffin, VIPAR Heavy Duty

Clark Hale, Parts Authority

John Hanighen, Cloyes & Rotomaster

Bill Hanvey, MAAP, Auto Care Association

Todd Hertzler, Bosch

Tina Hubbard, HDA Truck Pride

Dave Illes, PHINIA

Michael Kitching, GB Remanufacturing

Pete Kornafel, MAAP, Pete and Lorraine Kornafel

Elle Lawhead, Women in Auto Care

Fletcher Lord III, AAP, Crow Burlingame/Bumper to Bumper

Rick Main, SPS Commerce

Paul McCarthy, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association

Zach Miller, Highline Warren

Rollie Olson, Rollie & Gayle Olson and Family

Gary Plover, Astemo Americas

Larry Prince Jr, Prince Family Foundation

Roger Reeves, SYLVANIA

Robert Roos, The Pronto Network

Ryan Samuels, AWDA

Kathleen Schmatz, MAAP

Rick Schwartz, The Schwartz Family

Robert M. Segal, MAAP, Sanel NAPA/The Segal Family

Neil Sethi, NexaMotion Group

Eric Sills, AAP, Standard Motor Products

Pete Stanislawczyk, East Penn Manufacturing

Bill Stroupe, KIAWA Education Foundation

JC Washbish, AAP, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Matt Weiss, Mevotech

Chris Williams, N.A. Williams Company

Additional industry professionals will serve UAF in a variety of support roles, including Mike Blawas, audit committee; Todd Hack, marketing committee; Ted Hughes, AWDA liaison; Tanya Hunt, YANG representative; George Keeley, legal counsel; Jacki Lutz, marketing committee; Ken Marker, investment advisor; Steve Ng, marketing committee; Andrew Peckham, MiX representative; Nathan Perrine, comptroller; Juliet Prendergast, marketing representative; Jacqueline Rodriguez, marketing committee; Joe Stephan, marketing committee; Casey Ventrillo, investment advisor; and Victoria Wallgren, accounting.