AsTech Unveils Next-Gen Diagnostics and Calibration Tools at SEMA 2025

At SEMA 2025, asTech, a Repairify company and global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, revealed its next generation of scan and calibration products to ensure ADAS sensors are operating properly and that no scans or calibrations are missed during maintenance or repair work.
The new products available on the market include Connected Calibrations, BlueDriver MAX, and Gen 3, according to a news release. The asTech booth in Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center featured hands-on demonstrations of each of the three products in action for show attendees.
An enhancement to asTech’s adasThink, Connected Calibrations automatically flags required calibrations in a real-time dashboard so estimators at collision repair facilities and can track from the initial bid to completion. Built-in notifications alert shops when a calibration is not ordered. This ensures that calibrations are not missed during the repair process and enables shops to capture more revenue opportunities.
“Many shops are facing hiring challenges. There is a gap of skilled mechanics who have deep knowledge and experience with ADAS calibrations, and Connected Calibrations is helping to bridge that gap by reducing missed calibrations,” said Keith Crerar, chief transformation officer at asTech. “Connected Calibrations will be a game-changer for improving safety on the road by ensuring essential ADAS systems are repaired properly.”
BlueDriver MAX provides enhanced diagnostic insights and offers expanded hardware capabilities. It is optimized for cost reduction and revenue generating opportunities. Built for commercial use, BlueDriver MAX offers administrative controls for oversight into work being conducted in the field and provides opportunities to generate custom reporting.
“BlueDriver MAX was designed to meet the unique diagnostic needs of enterprise-level customers,” Crerar said. “BlueDriver MAX provides the hardware, and software features that commercial businesses need to efficiently complete high levels of scans and calibrations on a regular basis.”
AsTech Gen 3 is built for mobility and efficiency. It has a compact design making it easier to navigate around other tools and when multiple people are working on one vehicle at the same time in busy shops. Other enhancements on Gen 3 include built-in Wi-Fi for seamless updates and diagnostics, and a touchscreen for ease of use.
“When we set out to design an updated version of the asTech tool, we began by analyzing how it is used daily in shops and identified ways we could make improvements that save shops time by streamlining the scan and calibration process,” said Nikki VanderSchaaff, VP of Product Engineering. “AsTech Gen 3 builds on decades of trusted technology with features that will simplify workflows and help shops deliver the best service possible to consumers.”