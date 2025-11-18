AsTech Unveils Next-Gen Diagnostics and Calibration Tools at SEMA 2025

At SEMA 2025, asTech, a Repairify company and global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, revealed its next generation of scan and calibration products to ensure ADAS sensors are operating properly and that no scans or calibrations are missed during maintenance or repair work.

The new products available on the market include Connected Calibrations, BlueDriver MAX, and Gen 3, according to a news release. The asTech booth in Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center featured hands-on demonstrations of each of the three products in action for show attendees.

An enhancement to asTech’s adasThink, Connected Calibrations automatically flags required calibrations in a real-time dashboard so estimators at collision repair facilities and can track from the initial bid to completion. Built-in notifications alert shops when a calibration is not ordered. This ensures that calibrations are not missed during the repair process and enables shops to capture more revenue opportunities.

“Many shops are facing hiring challenges. There is a gap of skilled mechanics who have deep knowledge and experience with ADAS calibrations, and Connected Calibrations is helping to bridge that gap by reducing missed calibrations,” said Keith Crerar, chief transformation officer at asTech. “Connected Calibrations will be a game-changer for improving safety on the road by ensuring essential ADAS systems are repaired properly.”