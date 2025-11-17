Mazda Approves John Bean Tru-Point for ADAS Calibration in U.S. Service Centers

Mazda approved the John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver assistance system calibration tool for service and repair on Mazda vehicles across the United States, according to a news release.

The Tru-Point calibration system verifies ADAS-related wheel alignment values and closely monitors each step of the setup process to ensure OEM safety standards are met before calibration begins. The system uses advanced camera technology for precise target positioning and automatically adjusts based on the vehicle’s placement. When the technician completes all required steps for an accurate calibration, it generates a detailed report.

“We are honored that Mazda has approved the Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool for use on their vehicles in the United States,” said Nicola Cattabriga, director of OEM for Snap-on Equipment. “Mazda set a sales record for new vehicles sold in 2024, and there will be more and more Mazda vehicles on the road in coming years. Tru-Point is designed to be a useful tool for Mazda service providers to perform ADAS service and repair quickly and efficiently.”

The Tru-Point website has system coverage videos that demonstrate calibration procedures. Updated content provides valuable guidance to help shops achieve accurate results, covering topics such as floor space and lighting, service data, vehicle alignment, target placement, and scan tool integrations. An ADAS profit calculator is also available to help shops estimate the revenue potential of offering ADAS services.