Troy Trepanier Wins 2025 SEMA Battle of the Builders

“It was great to be back in the SEMA Battle of the Builders contest. It has grown a lot since we first won the event eight years ago,” Trepanier said. “We finally had a car worthy of being back in the competition. There were so many great cars this year. Everybody was a winner — the Top 40, Top 12, and especially the final four.”

Completed in January 2025, Fenderless is a completely scratch-built vehicle designed to resemble a 1936 Ford roadster, but with every dimension reworked to achieve ideal proportions as an open-wheel car. Every major component of the project was fabricated in-house at Rad Rides by Troy in Manteno, Illinois, including the body, chassis, suspension, and all machined parts.

The car features a 1957 McCullough-supercharged 312-cid Ford Y-block engine, paired with a Bowler 4R70W transmission and quick-change rear axle with torsion bar suspension. The bodywork, paint, and interior were handled entirely by Trepanier’s team, which finished the roadster with a modified Porsche Aventurine Green Metallic color to radiate elegance.

“Trepanier’s vehicle is a testament to the level of creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation that define the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition,” said RJ de Vera, SEMA vice president of marketing. “This program celebrates the builders who push the boundaries of what’s possible and inspire the next generation of automotive visionaries.”

Franklin won Sport Compact/Import Performance with a 1960 Porsche Custom 356 that was in absolutely terrible condition before going through a transformation that resulted in contoured body/rolled rocker panels and a fresh streamlined look. Jones’ Off-Road-winning 1973 VW Thing was created from the ground up with a one-off chromoly long-travel tube chassis and features more than 350 machined pieces. Dickerson earned the BFGoodrich Young Guns title with a 1967 Chevrolet C10 that he built on his own with a custom engine bay, glass, headlights, and interior.