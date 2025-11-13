Wesco Group Acquires GM Auto Paint

GM Auto Paint, a regional distributor with 10 locations across California and Las Vegas, has joined Wesco Group, LLC, according to a news release.

Founded and led by Gilberto Mata Figueroa, GM Auto Paint built a reputation for technical expertise, reliable service, and trusted customer and vendor partnerships. The collaboration expands Wesco’s footprint in key western markets and reinforces its commitment to providing top-quality products, training, and customer support across North America.

“Joining Wesco Group is an exciting step forward for our company and our customers,” said Gilberto Mata Figueroa, owner of GM Auto Paint. “Wesco shares our passion for people, performance, and long-term relationships. Together, we’ll continue to deliver the same great service our customers trust — with even greater resources behind it.”

The addition of GM Auto Paint further strengthens Wesco Group’s position as one of North America’s fastest-growing distributors in the automotive refinish market, while continuing to uphold its people-first values and commitment to customer-driven excellence.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Gilberto and the entire GM Auto Paint team to Wesco Group,” said Matt Johnson, VP of M&A at Wesco Group. “Their dedication to customers and their strong presence in California and Las Vegas align perfectly with Wesco’s vision for growth through relationships, quality, and community.”