National Auto Body Council Honors Veterans with 16 Vehicle Donations on Veterans Day

The National Auto Body Council celebrated Veterans Day by presenting 16 Dallas area veterans with vehicles to provide them with the ability to work and take care of their families.

The special ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 11, was made possible thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, vehicle donors GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, Mercury Insurance and Liberty Mutual, and repair partner Texas Collision Centers.

“This Veterans Day gifting was the largest single gifting that the NABC has ever done and the largest gifting with one repair partner,” said Debby Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “We offer our heartfelt appreciation to Texas Collision Centers for investing their resources and talents to refurbish all 16 of these vehicles for these deserving veterans.”

The presentation was held at the Texas Collision Centers location in Plano, Texas. The event was attended by Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton and Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach. Plano Mayor John B. Muns was unable to attend, but he did issue a letter of commendation honoring Texas Collison Centers and the NABC for their contributions on Veterans Day.

“We are proud to have been involved in such a momentous event honoring our veterans, especially on a day commemorating their service and sacrifice,” said Shyllo Michaelis, chief strategy officer for Texas Collision Centers.

A 2020 GMC Sierra K1500 was donated by Liberty Mutual, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Wylie, and presented to Ryan Zimmerer. He is a father of two and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2007-2010. Zimmerer was injured during a Fast Rope Training accident in 2009 and was medically retired from the U.S. Marines in 2010. He has endured 10 surgeries, averaging one surgery every 18 months for 16 years that ultimately resulted in double leg amputation. Thanks to the Freedom Mobility Foundation, he received an adapted truck that will allow Zimmerer to share outdoor activities like hunting and fishing with his sons.

A 2018 Nissan Rogue S was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers McKinney, and presented to Bryant Sanders. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 2009-2013. He recently secured a job, but the lack of transportation limits access to better opportunities and prevents him from taking his daughter to the places she would like to go.

A 2020 Subaru Forester was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Fort Worth, and presented to Gabriel Torres Vargas. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 2017-2021. After arriving in Texas, Torres Vargas faced homelessness and suffered an automobile accident resulting in a total loss of his vehicle. This refurbished vehicle will allow Torres Vargas to pursue his education more fully with the eventual goal of obtaining a degree in marine biology.

A 2021 Nissa Rogue SV was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Plano Parkway, and presented to Dayunna Sias, already a veteran of the U.S. Air Force at 21. While attending technical school, an injury forced her to leave the service far earlier than she expected. Sias currently uses rideshare services because she is unable to afford a vehicle. She is pursuing a degree in Cybersecurity and this refurbished vehicle is the key to unlocking her future.

A 2023 Ford Escape was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers McKinney Airport, and presented to Charles Brown. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was actively working with the HUD/VASH Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist to secure employment when an unexpected medical setback made transportation a major barrier to his recovery and reintegration into the workforce. This gift will allow Brown to pursue employment opportunities, attend medical appointments, and assist him with continuing his volunteer and employment efforts.

A 2018 KIA Sportage was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Plano Central, and presented to Dontreal Byars, a mother and veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Her family was left without a vehicle when her daughter was involved in an accident, and the car was totaled. Having this refurbished vehicle will dramatically change this family’s lives by eliminating financial struggles, allowing her husband to not miss work and her to continue National Guard assignments.