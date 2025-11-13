National Auto Body Council Honors Veterans with 16 Vehicle Donations on Veterans Day

The National Auto Body Council celebrated Veterans Day by presenting 16 Dallas area veterans with vehicles to provide them with the ability to work and take care of their families.
The special ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 11, was made possible thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, vehicle donors GEICO, Allstate, Farmers, Travelers, Mercury Insurance and Liberty Mutual, and repair partner Texas Collision Centers.
“This Veterans Day gifting was the largest single gifting that the NABC has ever done and the largest gifting with one repair partner,” said Debby Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “We offer our heartfelt appreciation to Texas Collision Centers for investing their resources and talents to refurbish all 16 of these vehicles for these deserving veterans.”
The presentation was held at the Texas Collision Centers location in Plano, Texas. The event was attended by Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton and Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach. Plano Mayor John B. Muns was unable to attend, but he did issue a letter of commendation honoring Texas Collison Centers and the NABC for their contributions on Veterans Day.
“We are proud to have been involved in such a momentous event honoring our veterans, especially on a day commemorating their service and sacrifice,” said Shyllo Michaelis, chief strategy officer for Texas Collision Centers.
A 2020 GMC Sierra K1500 was donated by Liberty Mutual, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Wylie, and presented to Ryan Zimmerer. He is a father of two and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2007-2010. Zimmerer was injured during a Fast Rope Training accident in 2009 and was medically retired from the U.S. Marines in 2010. He has endured 10 surgeries, averaging one surgery every 18 months for 16 years that ultimately resulted in double leg amputation. Thanks to the Freedom Mobility Foundation, he received an adapted truck that will allow Zimmerer to share outdoor activities like hunting and fishing with his sons.
A 2018 Nissan Rogue S was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers McKinney, and presented to Bryant Sanders. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 2009-2013. He recently secured a job, but the lack of transportation limits access to better opportunities and prevents him from taking his daughter to the places she would like to go.
A 2020 Subaru Forester was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Fort Worth, and presented to Gabriel Torres Vargas. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 2017-2021. After arriving in Texas, Torres Vargas faced homelessness and suffered an automobile accident resulting in a total loss of his vehicle. This refurbished vehicle will allow Torres Vargas to pursue his education more fully with the eventual goal of obtaining a degree in marine biology.
A 2021 Nissa Rogue SV was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Plano Parkway, and presented to Dayunna Sias, already a veteran of the U.S. Air Force at 21. While attending technical school, an injury forced her to leave the service far earlier than she expected. Sias currently uses rideshare services because she is unable to afford a vehicle. She is pursuing a degree in Cybersecurity and this refurbished vehicle is the key to unlocking her future.
A 2023 Ford Escape was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers McKinney Airport, and presented to Charles Brown. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was actively working with the HUD/VASH Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist to secure employment when an unexpected medical setback made transportation a major barrier to his recovery and reintegration into the workforce. This gift will allow Brown to pursue employment opportunities, attend medical appointments, and assist him with continuing his volunteer and employment efforts.
A 2018 KIA Sportage was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Plano Central, and presented to Dontreal Byars, a mother and veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Her family was left without a vehicle when her daughter was involved in an accident, and the car was totaled. Having this refurbished vehicle will dramatically change this family’s lives by eliminating financial struggles, allowing her husband to not miss work and her to continue National Guard assignments.
A 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Ft. Worth, and presented to LaCata Jenkins, a U.S. Army veteran and single mother of four children. After serving her country in Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom, she had to deal with eviction for her and her family and other challenges. Jenkins has shown remarkable strength and sacrifice in service to her country and in her fight to overcome adversity at home.
A 2019 Toyota Camry L was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Cedar Hill, and presented to Matt Taulauniu, is a veteran of the U.S. Army having served from 2016-2018. He has been diligent in doing everything possible to keep his current job installing security equipment, despite troubles in getting to and from work. Getting this refurbished vehicle will allow him to cut transportation costs, attend work and navigate daily tasks without the pressure of relying on others for his transportation needs.
A 2022 Nissan Sentra SV was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Northwest Dallas, and presented to Trey Macaluso, who served a long career in the U.S. Army from 2008-2018. He was in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years and was deployed to Operation Enduring Freedom. Since reentry, he pursued training and employment services, as well as supportive services under the Department of Labor’s Homeless Veterans Reintegration program.
A 2023 Jeep Renegade Latitude was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Preston Road, and presented to Jevon LeBlanc; a veteran of the U.S. Army having served from 2008-2012. His wife is disabled and requires frequent trips to the doctor and emergency room. LeBlanc faces his own health struggles but continues to work nights to support his family of five. His labor-intensive job is not sustainable given his own medical challenges. This refurbished vehicle will be life-changing, ensuring access to medical care, expanding his employment opportunities and give him the ability to achieve his educational goals in the IT field and build a brighter future for his family.
A 2023 Honda HR-V LX was donated by GEICO, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Mansfield, and presented to Terry Andrews, a U.S. Army veteran looking to work in his community. He has medical appointments in Dallas and must rely on public transportation or the generosity of friends. Andrews wants to volunteer, attend church and spread the “word of God.” Ultimately, he hopes this vehicle will be as much to help his service with others as it is for himself.
A 2017 Nissan Maxima was donated by Farmers, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Carrollton, and presented to Brandon Lockett is a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy having served from 2008-2012. He has faced numerous challenges, including losing his job as an independent truck driver. The loss of work led to significant financial strain and, ultimately, homelessness. Despite these challenges, Lockett remains actively engaged in supportive services and focused on achieving long-term stability.
A 2024 Chevrolet Malibu was donated by Travelers, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers, and presented to McKinley Mamon. He faced significant challenges and experienced a period of homelessness before securing permanent housing. Despite these hardships, he has shown remarkable perseverance and drive to rebuild his life and create a better future for he and his young family. Mamon is currently enrolled in an HVAC technician program, but, without transportation, he often leaves home as early as 5:00 a.m. Mamon has overcome extraordinary obstacles and continues to strive toward independence and stability.
A 2019 Toyota Camry was donated by Mercury Insurance, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Bedford, and presented to Robert Silva, who served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1991-2000 as a missile technician aboard the USS Nebraska. He earned two Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal and multiple commendations for his exemplary service. In 2023, Silva lost his mother and was forced to resign from work after being denied time off from his job, losing his unemployment benefits in the process. Eventually Silva lost his home, surviving solely on benefits provided by the VA. In 2024, an accident totaled his vehicle. This refurbished vehicle will allow him to access better job opportunities, maintain his health, and continue progressing toward full independence and self-sufficiency.
A 2021 Volkswagen Atlas was donated by Allstate, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers Love Field, and presented to Jarion Ervin, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving from 2014-2018. He and his wife have two children of their own and became foster parents of four more young children. Ervin is a disabled veteran, but he continues to excel in continuing his education. This refurbished vehicle will ensure all his children make their appointments, school activities, and other family events.
A 2021 GMC Sierra was donated by Allstate, refurbished by Texas Collision Centers McKinney North, and presented to Michael Rodriguez. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served from 2011-2015 during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom Sentinel. During his service, Rodriguez injured his back and legs in a 25-foot fall. After a period of homelessness, he eventually was able to find housing in a veteran’s village, donating money each month for housing and working in maintenance at the property doing electrical and security work. This refurbished vehicle will allow Rodriguez to continue his part-time work as an electrician apprentice and gain experience to become an electrician.