Termomeccanica GL Srl Secures ETL Certification for US and Canada

Termomeccanica GL Srl, working in conjunction with 2nd Chance Projects LLC, received ETL approval for the United States and Canada.

Termomeccanica GL Srl is a global supplier of Spray Booth, Preparation Areas based in Italy, just completed testing with Intertek to obtain the prestigious certification of ETL. This testing follows National Fire Protection Assocation standards, known as NFPA 33 2024 Standards for Spraying Application Using Flammable or Combustible Materials.

The Standards identify electrical classifications, wiring, component, structural design, construction, lighting, mechanical intake, exhaust, burner unit, and compliance to safety related items.

The new certification should help prove to customers that the Sprintek Downdraft and Semi-Downdraft booths are made to the highest standards possible, giving the purchaser assurance it meets the needs required by local authorities.

For more information, visit the Termomeccanica GL website here.