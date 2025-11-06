Faulkner Collision Center and April Lausch Make Industry History with Dual I-CAR Honors

For the first time in decades, both of I-CAR’s highest honors have been awarded to the same organization and leader, exemplifying what can be achieved when education, mentorship, and passion align.

Each year, I-CAR presents two of the industry’s most prestigious honors — the Russ Verona Memorial Award for Gold Class collision repair shops and the Jeff Silver Memorial Award for Platinum individuals — to celebrate exceptional dedication to training, professionalism, and the advancement of complete, safe, and quality repairs.

In a remarkable and rare outcome, both 2024 performance year awards were earned by the same team: Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster and its manager, April Lausch. This marks the first time since industry legend Ted Hayes that a single shop and leader have achieved this extraordinary dual recognition — a feat unlikely to be repeated anytime soon.

Jeff Silver Memorial Award for Platinum Individuals

The Jeff Silver Memorial Award honors an individual who exemplifies the spirit of I-CAR’s Platinum designation, the highest individual credential in the collision repair profession, and who has maintained Platinum status for at least five consecutive years.

Lausch, who has proudly held Platinum status since 2009, is widely recognized as a tireless advocate for technician education, workforce development, and community engagement. As chair of the Central Pennsylvania I-CAR Committee, she has championed countless programs designed to elevate industry standards and inspire new technicians.

Her influence extends well beyond her own shop. Lausch serves as vice president of the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology Foundation Board, on several Occupational Advisory Committees across Pennsylvania, and on the National Auto Body Council Board of Directors, where she also chairs the First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program. Through these roles, she has helped hundreds of students, first responders, and early-career technicians gain access to the tools and training needed to build successful careers.

“April’s leadership and commitment to excellence represent everything I-CAR stands for,” said Kyle Thompson, I-CAR’s CEO and president. “Her passion for mentoring the next generation, her advocacy for Platinum training, and her impact on both industry and community make her a most deserving recipient of this award.”

Russ Verona Memorial Award for Gold Class Shops

The Russ Verona Memorial Award recognizes a Gold Class collision repair business that demonstrates ongoing leadership, commitment to training, and an unwavering focus on professionalism and customer care.

Under Lausch’s direction, Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster has maintained I-CAR Gold Class status since 2015 and continues to set the benchmark for quality and innovation across Faulkner’s growing network of soon-to-be ten collision centers throughout Pennsylvania.

The shop holds BMW, Porsche, Tesla, and Volvo certifications. It’s recognized by BMW of North America as one of the top-performing BMW collision centers in the United States — earning #1 in 2023 and #2 in 2024.

Faulkner’s success is rooted in its commitment to people and continuous learning. The Lancaster team maintains a technician apprenticeship program that pairs students with mentors, integrating I-CAR coursework into development plans, and celebrating progress through structured growth milestones. Beyond the shop floor, the team is deeply engaged in community outreach, from hosting National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides and F.R.E.E. events to supporting local food drives, educational partnerships, and fundraising for veterans’ and children’s charities.

“Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster exemplifies what it means to be a Gold Class business,” said Thompson. “Their pursuit of training excellence, OEM certification, and community service reflects the lasting legacy of Russ Verona and I-CAR’s commitment to industry advancement.”