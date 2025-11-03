CollisionRight Expands to 125 Shops with Three New Acquisitions

CollisionRight LLC acquired three new body shop businesses, bringing its total to 125 shops, according to a news release.

In recent weeks, the company acquired Sonny’s Body Shop and Traverse Body and Paint in Traverse City, Michigan; Dexter’s in Bradford, Pennsylvania; and Minton in Bloomington, Indiana. In total, 14 acquisitions have been completed this year, adding 21 shops this year.

With these new acquisitions, the company continues to expand its footprint in existing states — an important part of its disciplined growth strategy. The acquisitions also provide strategic partners with a single point of contact and access to coverage in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

With the new additions, the company now owns 125 shops employing approximately 1,650 teammates who collectively repair more than 100,000 vehicles each year. CollisionRight remains

the sixth-largest MSO in the nation.