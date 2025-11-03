CollisionRight Expands to 125 Shops with Three New Acquisitions

CollisionRight LLC acquired three new body shop businesses, bringing its total to 125 shops, according to a news release.
In recent weeks, the company acquired Sonny’s Body Shop and Traverse Body and Paint in Traverse City, Michigan; Dexter’s in Bradford, Pennsylvania; and Minton in Bloomington, Indiana. In total, 14 acquisitions have been completed this year, adding 21 shops this year.
With these new acquisitions, the company continues to expand its footprint in existing states — an important part of its disciplined growth strategy. The acquisitions also provide strategic partners with a single point of contact and access to coverage in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.With the new additions, the company now owns 125 shops employing approximately 1,650 teammates who collectively repair more than 100,000 vehicles each year. CollisionRight remains the sixth-largest MSO in the nation.
“Acquiring our 125th location is a significant milestone in our growth journey and enables us to deliver an exceptional customer experience to more customers and help more people get back on the road,” said Rich Harrison, CEO of CollisionRight. “Our goal remains to further build out our presence across our existing 11 states and new states by acquiring highly reputable and trusted businesses that will continue to serve their customers under their own brands. I’d like to thank our outstanding team for delivering on our growth objectives.”
As with all of CollisionRight’s corporately owned locations, the newly acquired businesses will continue operating under the brands and professionals that built their strong local reputations — now supported by a larger, unified organization. CollisionRight uses a common operating system across all locations to streamline management, technology, back-office support, and partnerships with insurance carriers and vendors.