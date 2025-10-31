Behind the Scenes of F1 Car Painting: Sherwin-Williams' Role in Mercedes Success

Sherwin-Williams, the approved automotive paint and coatings supplier for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, has a new video series showing mutual commitment to the innovation, performance, and sustainability of their partnership.

Filmed in the team’s Brackley, England, headquarters — with clips from races around the world — the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team members explain and demonstrate the meticulous process of what goes into preparing and painting its high-performance vehicles before every race, as well as the finite detail that goes into the preparation and application utilizing Sherwin-Williams Ultra 9K paint.

“We’re proud to continue supporting the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team with our exceptional products, and this new video series examines in detail the essence, drive and professionalism of the team and its craftsmen,” said Anthony D’Acquisto, global vice president of marketing, Automotive Finishes Division, Sherwin-Williams. “Both companies share an unwavering commitment to achieving ultimate performance, whether that be with our coatings or on the track.”

Sherwin-Williams Ultra 9K is an innovative, original equipment manufacturer-approved waterborne basecoat system that includes 64 pigment-rich toners and is supported by high-performing undercoats and clears in the Ultra System.

“Working with Sherwin-Williams and taking advantage of the vast expertise has been a great partnership experience,” said Toto Wolff, Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team. “Both companies push the boundaries of technological and product performance.”

The new video series demonstrates three different stories of the paint selection, preparation and application process:

Episode 1 — Proven Track Record: Focuses on shared values like consistency, reliability and quality, along with global support and a partnership built on trust.

Episode 2 — Prepping for Performance: Demonstrates the Ultra 9K application process on the race car, highlighting its contribution to the car’s durability, lightweight performance and enhanced aerodynamics — no matter where in the world the race takes place.

Episode 3 — Painted Perfection: Showcases the range of Sherwin-Williams products on the car, including their color formulation expertise, consistency and reliability. The team notes, “When they roll out of the garage, we want them to be looking their best when they hit the circuit. It’s what the world will see, and we want our car looking the best at all times.”

For more information on the partnership and to view the videos, click here.