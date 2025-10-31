Jason Zander Named CARSTAR’s 2025 Franchisee of the Year

CARSTAR recognized Jason Zander, owner of the Zander Group, as CARSTAR’s 2025 Franchisee of the Year at the Ascend 2025 Conference. The top honor celebrates outstanding leadership, operational excellence, and meaningful contributions to the CARSTAR network and the communities it serves.

Since joining CARSTAR in 2017, Zander has built a network of 12 high performing locations across North Carolina, with two more currently in development. His success is rooted in strategic growth, disciplined operations, and a deep commitment to delivering quality service at scale.

“This recognition is an incredible honor — and a reflection of the amazing team I have behind me,” Zander said. “With the team consisting of Dan Lantier, president of Operations, Bobby Clifton, SVP of Operations, and Wes Shaefer, VP of Human and Employee Relations – we’ve grown by staying focused on doing the right things: investing in our people, delivering top-tier repairs, and giving back to our community. I’m proud to represent CARSTAR and what the brand stands for.”

Jason’s leadership extends far beyond his shops. He is a dedicated supporter of NABC Recycled Rides and other charitable initiatives, working to make a positive impact in the lives of those around him, demonstrating that true success is measured by more than just performance metrics.

“Jason Zander exemplifies everything we look for in a Franchisee of the Year,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “His relentless drive, business acumen, and heart for service have made a lasting impact — not just in his market, but across the entire CARSTAR family. He’s a true leader in every sense.”