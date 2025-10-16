BendPak Transforms a Classic Chevy C10 into a Modern Military Tribute

BendPak’s first-ever custom vehicle project, the Valor C10, is a full-frame transformation of a classic Chevrolet C10 pickup truck into a modern-day tribute to America’s armed forces.
Dustin Hacker and the team at Nostalgia Hot Rods are leading the build. It’s taking shape atop BendPak’s new Octa-Flex Series lift, an eight-arm, two-post lift engineered for maximum versatility, especially with heavy, high-performance vehicles and cab-off work.
Octa-Flex and the Valor C10 are brainchildren of BendPak President and CEO Jeff Kritzer, whose vision for the project goes far beyond steel and horsepower.
“After more than 40 years watching BendPak grow from a small startup into a global brand, I’ve always dreamed of building a custom vehicle that reflects who we are and what we stand for,” Kritzer said. “With the Valor C10, that dream becomes a reality. This isn’t just a truck. It’s a tribute to the generations of men and women who wear the uniform, defend our freedom, and sacrifice more than most of us will ever know.”
The Valor C10 is based on a second-generation (1967–72) Chevy C10. While its exterior will retain a vintage American look, everything underneath will be built for modern performance including an upgraded chassis, supercharged engine, advanced suspension, new transmission, custom wheels, premium sound system, and unique paint scheme honoring U.S. service members.
“This isn’t a restoration. It’s a transformation — from workhorse to rolling tribute,” Hacker said.
The entire project is being documented and shared online, with regular updates here and on the valor_c10 Instagram page. Viewers can follow the build step-by-step through videos, photos, and behind-the-scenes commentary.
Project completion is expected in summer 2026. Get a sneak peek at the build-in-progress at the SEMA Show in South Hall Booth #36131.
“We invite everyone to follow along,” Kritzer said. “This is more than a build. It’s a salute: a rolling tribute to valor, liberty, and the unbreakable American spirit.”