BendPak Transforms a Classic Chevy C10 into a Modern Military Tribute

The Valor C10 is based on a second-generation (1967–72) Chevy C10. While its exterior will retain a vintage American look, everything underneath will be built for modern performance including an upgraded chassis, supercharged engine, advanced suspension, new transmission, custom wheels, premium sound system, and unique paint scheme honoring U.S. service members.

“This isn’t a restoration. It’s a transformation — from workhorse to rolling tribute,” Hacker said.

The entire project is being documented and shared online, with regular updates here and on the valor_c10 Instagram page. Viewers can follow the build step-by-step through videos, photos, and behind-the-scenes commentary.

Project completion is expected in summer 2026. Get a sneak peek at the build-in-progress at the SEMA Show in South Hall Booth #36131.

“We invite everyone to follow along,” Kritzer said. “This is more than a build. It’s a salute: a rolling tribute to valor, liberty, and the unbreakable American spirit.”