Doug Sharp Earns Abra’s 2025 Franchisee of the Year

Abra recognized Doug Sharp, owner of Abra Watertown and Abra Brookings, as Abra’s 2025 Franchisee of the Year at the Ascend 2025 Conference. This award honors franchisees who exemplify operational excellence, community leadership, and a deep commitment to the Abra brand.

Since joining Abra in 2008, Sharp has brought more than four decades of industry experience and an unwavering passion for people and processes. His leadership reflects the perfect balance of strategic thinking, day-to-day discipline, and customer care.

“This recognition means everything because it reflects the work of our entire team,” Sharp said. “We’ve built our reputation on trust, consistency, and care — and I’m grateful to Abra for the partnership and support that’s helped us grow stronger each year.”

Doug and his team have earned an exceptional 4.9-star average Google rating at two locations in South Dakota. The shops have cultivated a reputation for reliability, precision, and service that consistently goes the extra mile.

Beyond the shop floor, Doug is deeply engaged in his community, partnering on local events and supporting initiatives that keep his business connected to the people it serves.

“Doug Sharp is a leader through and through,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “With decades of experience and a team-first mindset, he continues to raise the bar in every way. His commitment to quality and community makes him an outstanding example of what it means to be part of the Abra family.”