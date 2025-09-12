Life-Changing Vehicle Donations Support Deserving Families and Veterans

Tucker was nominated for the NABC Recycled Rides program by the Wounded Warrior Project, the nation’s leading veteran’s service organization, dedicated to the total well-being of post 9/11 wounded, ill or injured veterans and their families. GEICO donated the vehicle, which was refurbished by Caliber Collision.

Mercedes Foreman, a single mother of five, received a 2021 Honda Pilot in Tempe, Arizona, on August 28. Just two years ago, the Foreman family was struggling with homelessness. Foreman has worked extremely hard to get her family out of that cycle. With each of her children having unique needs and participating in a variety of activities, the lack of reliable transportation is often overwhelming for Foreman.

The donation will allow Foreman to simplify routine tasks like school drop-offs and grocery shopping. It would also allow Foreman’s children to enjoy enriching experiences like sports and other community events.

“I’m really overwhelmed, really excited, and so grateful for this opportunity, it’s going to change my life, and I just thank everybody so much,” said Foreman.

Allstate donated the vehicle and Fix Auto Tempe refurbished it.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the NABC have donated more than 3,500 vehicles valued at some $51 million.