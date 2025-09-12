Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Nib Sanding/De-nib Nib sanding

SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
Sept. 12, 2025
SCRS
The Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares this tip from Solera Qapter DBRM page 142 Section 4-4 Refinish Guidelines.

It provides the following: 

“Nib Sanding/De-nib Nib sanding (or de-nib) is defined as the removal of isolated dirt and dust particles in the affected area(s). • Audatex’s formula for Color Sand and Buff does not apply to this operation. Additional steps or processes that may be required should be considered during estimate preparation.” 

Nib Sanding / De-Nib labor and materials would be an “On the spot evaluation.”

SCRS
The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates. 

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. 

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

