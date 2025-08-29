Old Car Festival Returns to The Henry Ford September 6-7 in Greenfield Village

Featuring hundreds of vehicles, the longest-running antique car show in America returns with parades, music, dancing, and a buffet dining option.
Aug. 29, 2025
2 min read
The Henry Ford
68b0b3960d8706ad401e1382 Old Car Festival

The Henry Ford will host Old Car Festival, America's longest-running antique car show, in Greenfield Village, Michigan, on September 6-7. 

Powered by Hagerty, Old Car Festival brings hundreds of vehicles from the 1890s through 1932 to Greenfield Village, where American history comes alive in the perfect setting. 

Guests can walk through the village and meet owners who have passionately preserved their vehicles while listening to the distinctive sounds of century-old cars. The experience includes the Pass-in-Review Car Parade and an awards showcase featuring the best restored and unrestored cars on display. 

The antique car show brings Ragtime America and the Jazz Age to life with two days of historically inspired street food, music, dancing and activities. Stay late Saturday evening for the Gaslight Parade of Cars, dancing with the River Raisin Ragtime Revue, and a Dixieland-style procession. Guests can enhance their Old Car Festival experience with a new buffet dining option featuring a classic barbeque menu including hot dogs, hamburgers, and barbecued chicken breast. 

In 2025, Old Car Festival recognizes the automobile's earliest years with a salute to Nineteenth-Century Motoring, including the Karl Benz patented Motorwagen, the 1886 automobile that defined the 20th century, along with some of the country's most storied makes, including Oldsmobile, Stanley, Packard, and Buick. 

Tickets to the Old Car Festival Dinner and admission for nonmembers are on sale here.

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Sign up for FenderBender and ABRN Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Language for the Bill Payer
Calibration Crisis: How Drivers' Safety May Be Placed at Risk
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Just for the Record
Sponsored