Challenger Lifts Light Bar Kit: Bright, Repositionable Shop Lighting

The new Challenger Lifts Light Bar Kit provides hours of bright, repositionable light for any shop or work area, according to a news release.

It features two 27-inch LED light bars that offer up to 45 hours of operation at 100 lumens or six hours at 1,000 lumens. With 360-degree rotating ends, users can adjust the lights to illuminate specific work areas and strong magnets enable versatile placement throughout the shop. The kit includes rechargeable 10,400 milliampere-hour batteries.

“A well-lit environment is critical when performing vehicle service and repairs,” said Trevor Coleman, national sales manager for Challenger Lifts. “These must-have LED lights come in pairs and feature motion detection. Users consistently praise the outstanding quality and versatility that the Challenger Lifts Light Bar Kit delivers.”