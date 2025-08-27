The Best and Worst States for Teen Drivers: Safety, Costs, and Laws

Obtaining a driver’s license is often seen as a milestone in American culture — a symbol of independence and growing up. However, for thousands of teens each year, this milestone turns into a tragedy. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for individuals aged 16 to 19, a group that also faces the highest crash risk.

The financial toll is equally alarming. Crashes involving teens between 13- and 19-years old lead to approximately $40.7 billion annually in medical bills and lost productivity. This figure doesn’t even account for ongoing expenses like vehicle maintenance, rising insurance premiums, traffic tickets, and other related costs that can accumulate quickly.

To help parents protect both their teens and their wallets, WalletHub evaluated the teen-driving environment in all 50 states across 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired-driving laws.

“Learning to drive is an exciting experience for teens, but the process is equally nerve-wracking for their parents, who know the risks of driving from experience,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. “The best states for teen drivers promote safety through easy access to driving classes, strict laws for bad behavior on the road and well-maintained roads. They also have residents who drive safely and obey the laws. In addition, some states minimize the costs for insurance and gas, which is a big plus when prices are inflated.”

Best State for Teen Drivers

New York Oregon New Jersey West Virginia Kentucky Rhode Island Indiana Massachusetts Washington California

Worst States for Teen Drivers