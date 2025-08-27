The Best and Worst States for Teen Drivers: Safety, Costs, and Laws

WalletHub analyzed 23 metrics to determine which states have the highest and lowest crash risk for teen drivers. They also ranked states based on the cost of repair and driving laws.
Obtaining a driver’s license is often seen as a milestone in American culture — a symbol of independence and growing up. However, for thousands of teens each year, this milestone turns into a tragedy. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for individuals aged 16 to 19, a group that also faces the highest crash risk. 

The financial toll is equally alarming. Crashes involving teens between 13- and 19-years old lead to approximately $40.7 billion annually in medical bills and lost productivity. This figure doesn’t even account for ongoing expenses like vehicle maintenance, rising insurance premiums, traffic tickets, and other related costs that can accumulate quickly. 

To help parents protect both their teens and their wallets, WalletHub evaluated the teen-driving environment in all 50 states across 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired-driving laws. 

“Learning to drive is an exciting experience for teens, but the process is equally nerve-wracking for their parents, who know the risks of driving from experience,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. “The best states for teen drivers promote safety through easy access to driving classes, strict laws for bad behavior on the road and well-maintained roads. They also have residents who drive safely and obey the laws. In addition, some states minimize the costs for insurance and gas, which is a big plus when prices are inflated.” 

Best State for Teen Drivers 

  1. New York 
  2. Oregon 
  3. New Jersey 
  4. West Virginia 
  5. Kentucky 
  6. Rhode Island 
  7. Indiana 
  8. Massachusetts 
  9. Washington 
  10. California 

Worst States for Teen Drivers 

  1. Arkansas 
  2. South Dakota 
  3. Idaho 
  4. Alabama 
  5. Nebraska 
  6. North Dakota 
  7. Mississippi 
  8. Wyoming 
  9. Missouri 
  10. Montana 
To determine the best and worst states for teen drivers, WalletHub analyzed the teen-driving environment in the 50 states across three key dimensions: safety, economic environment, and driving laws. 

WalletHub evaluated the dimensions using 23 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for teen drivers. Then, analysts determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the sample. 

Read the full report findings here

