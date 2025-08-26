Video Demonstrates Pro-Cut Mule Tire Trolley

“The Pro-Cut Mule is designed to simplify and speed up wheel removal and installation, enhancing safety and productivity for service providers,” said Jeff Hastings, president of Pro-Cut. “For shops that have realized the financial benefits of repairing and not replacing rotors, the Mule will help make those repairs that much easier.”

The Pro-Cut Mule Tire Trolley handles any wheel size, from sub-compact cars to Class 5 trucks, and weighs only 97 lbs. The four-inch locking casters provide stability and mobility throughout the shop, and it features an eight-inch adjustable height range in either a high (36-44 inches) or low (26-34 inches) setting.

For more information, visit the Pro Cut website here.