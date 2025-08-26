Video Demonstrates Pro-Cut Mule Tire Trolley

A new video showcases how the Pro-Cut Mule Tire Trolley streamlines wheel removal and installation, making the process quicker, safer, and more efficient for automotive professionals.
The new video provides firsthand examples of how the tire trolley helps technicians efficiently remove wheels before brake work begins. According to a news release, it reduces strain and improves workflow in any shop environment.
“The Pro-Cut Mule is designed to simplify and speed up wheel removal and installation, enhancing safety and productivity for service providers,” said Jeff Hastings, president of Pro-Cut. “For shops that have realized the financial benefits of repairing and not replacing rotors, the Mule will help make those repairs that much easier.”
The Pro-Cut Mule Tire Trolley handles any wheel size, from sub-compact cars to Class 5 trucks, and weighs only 97 lbs. The four-inch locking casters provide stability and mobility throughout the shop, and it features an eight-inch adjustable height range in either a high (36-44 inches) or low (26-34 inches) setting.
For more information, visit the Pro Cut website here.