Register Early for SCRS RDE at the SEMA Show

The Repairer Driven Education series provides SEMA Show attendees with access to world class education that speaks to the heart of issues faced in today's collision repair businesses. 
Related To: 
Aug. 25, 2025
2 min read
SCRS
68a89274557037b6bea75314 Scrs Rde

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ Repairer Driven Education at SEMA in Vegas, which runs from November 4-7, is offering discounted registration until September 26.  Register now to take advantage of the savings.

The RDE series provides SEMA Show attendees with access to world class education that speaks to the heart of issues faced in today's collision repair businesses. The SCRS will bring together some of the most renowned industry experts to re-energize businesses with implementable solutions to real challenges experienced by professional collision repair businesses.

Use code WMABASS25 at check out to save $75 off registration and enjoy the other educational oppurtunities at the SEMA Show, attend the Collision Industry COnference, ORM Collision Repair Summit, and IDEAS Collide.

For more information about RDE or to register, click here. 

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Sign up for FenderBender and ABRN Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Language for the Bill Payer
Calibration Crisis: How Drivers' Safety May Be Placed at Risk
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Just for the Record
Sponsored