Register Early for SCRS RDE at the SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ Repairer Driven Education at SEMA in Vegas, which runs from November 4-7, is offering discounted registration until September 26. Register now to take advantage of the savings.

The RDE series provides SEMA Show attendees with access to world class education that speaks to the heart of issues faced in today's collision repair businesses. The SCRS will bring together some of the most renowned industry experts to re-energize businesses with implementable solutions to real challenges experienced by professional collision repair businesses.

Use code WMABASS25 at check out to save $75 off registration and enjoy the other educational oppurtunities at the SEMA Show, attend the Collision Industry COnference, ORM Collision Repair Summit, and IDEAS Collide.

For more information about RDE or to register, click here.

