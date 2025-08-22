AASPI Hosting CCC ONE Training Day

AASPI members and non-members will gain a deeper understanding of pre-repair, repair, and post-repair processes. Early registration rates are available until September 30.
Aug. 22, 2025
AASPI
68a77937d5fb1548a4656328 Aaspilogocolor

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois will hold a one-day training session on “Unleashing the Full Power of CCC ONE” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 11.  

Presented in conjunction with Collision Advice, the course will provide attendees with a deep understanding of pre-repair, repair, and post-repair processes. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. 

Early bird rates are available until September 30. The cost for AASPI members is $175 and $200 for non-members. The regular rate, for any registrations after October 1, is $200 for members and $225 for non-members. 

The event is at Moraine Valley Community College, Moraine Business and Conference Center, Building M, 9000 W. College Pkwy, Palos Hills, Illinois. A virtual option is available for interested attendees who cannot make it to the location.  

For more information or to register, click here.

