AASPI Hosting CCC ONE Training Day

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois will hold a one-day training session on “Unleashing the Full Power of CCC ONE” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 11.

Presented in conjunction with Collision Advice, the course will provide attendees with a deep understanding of pre-repair, repair, and post-repair processes. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m.

Early bird rates are available until September 30. The cost for AASPI members is $175 and $200 for non-members. The regular rate, for any registrations after October 1, is $200 for members and $225 for non-members.

The event is at Moraine Valley Community College, Moraine Business and Conference Center, Building M, 9000 W. College Pkwy, Palos Hills, Illinois. A virtual option is available for interested attendees who cannot make it to the location.

For more information or to register, click here.