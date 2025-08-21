Ride for the Future Heads to Yosemite, Death Valley

“The AARC Ride for the Future is truly a one-of-a-kind adventure,” said Mike Mohler, executive vice president and chief purchasing officer of the Automotive Parts Services Group. “As we explore amazing places and enjoy every moment, we are also making a meaningful contribution to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. Even if you are unable to join us, you can support the UAF Coffee Club by texting COFFEE to 53-555 and helping us invest in the next generation.”

The scenic ride will begin at Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 30 with the riders heading to Bishop, California, via Death Valley. After a night in Bishop, the AARC will head to scenic Yosemite National Park before heading back to Bishop. On Nov. 1, the riders will arrive in Las Vegas in time for the start of the Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association conference.

Interested riders can rent motorcycles from Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours with an advance reservation. For more information or to learn how to become a rider or sponsor, contact Mohler via email.