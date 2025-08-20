CAPA and Crash Champions Support CIF Annual Donor Program

The Certified Automotive Parts Association and Crash Champions supported the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program at the second highest tier “Urgent Care.”
CAPA is making its first CIF donation, while Crash Champions committed to “Urgent Care” for the third consecutive year.
“CAPA is proud to support the Collision Industry Foundation as an Urgent Care contributor,” said Gerry Poirier, CAPA Interim Chair. “We are grateful for the Foundation’s dedication to support those in the collision repair industry who have been impacted by catastrophic events.”
Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert said CIF’s work aligns with Crash Champions' mission to put people first and make a difference in the communities they serve.
“This program, in addition to the full scope of CIF’s work, directly aligns with that mission, which is why we’re incredibly proud to partner with the organization and return as a repeat donor this year,” he said.
Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program brings needed recurring resources to the CIF, so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry are affected by catastrophic events such as accidents, flooding, hurricanes, tornados, or wildfires.
For more than two decades, the CIF assisted hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after a disaster thanks to the generous support of corporations and individuals. The CIF is grateful for the support from CAPA and Crash Champions. Their contributions will enable CIF to continue its work for disaster relief assistance to collision repair professionals.
The program has five tiers of support:
- First Responder: Donations greater than $10,000
- Urgent Care: Donations between $5,000-$10,000
- Immediate Responder: Donation amount between $1,000-$4,999
- Primary Care: $500-$999
- First Aid: $50-$499
For more information about the tax-deductible donations for the program or to donate, click here.