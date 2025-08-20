CAPA and Crash Champions Support CIF Annual Donor Program

The Certified Automotive Parts Association and Crash Champions supported the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program at the second highest tier “Urgent Care.”

CAPA is making its first CIF donation, while Crash Champions committed to “Urgent Care” for the third consecutive year.

“CAPA is proud to support the Collision Industry Foundation as an Urgent Care contributor,” said Gerry Poirier, CAPA Interim Chair. “We are grateful for the Foundation’s dedication to support those in the collision repair industry who have been impacted by catastrophic events.”

Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert said CIF’s work aligns with Crash Champions' mission to put people first and make a difference in the communities they serve.

“This program, in addition to the full scope of CIF’s work, directly aligns with that mission, which is why we’re incredibly proud to partner with the organization and return as a repeat donor this year,” he said.