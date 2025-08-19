CARSTAR Chicago Business Group Donates $10,200 to Cystic Fibrosis Research

“The Fairways for Airways event is one we look forward to every year,” said Justin Fisher, owner of CARSTAR Yorkville and CARSTAR Poplar. “It’s more than just a great day of golf — it’s a chance for us to rally our team and community around a cause that truly makes a difference.”

This year’s event continued the tradition of bringing people together to drive awareness and funding for cystic fibrosis research. With the continued support of sponsors, including CARSTAR Chicago Business Group, the Fairways for Airways tournament remains a meaningful way to make a lasting impact.

“At CARSTAR, we believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “The Fairways for Airways event is a perfect example of how our local CARSTAR owners lead with heart — supporting important causes while building strong connections with their neighbors.”