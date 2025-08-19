CARSTAR Chicago Business Group Donates $10,200 to Cystic Fibrosis Research

The CARSTAR group was one of the sponsors that helped the 8th annual Fairways for Airways golf outing raise $24,000 on August 9.
The CARSTAR Chicago Business Group supported the fight against cystic fibrosis as a sponsor of the 8th annual Fairways for Airways charity golf outing. The event raised more than $24,000, with $10,200 contributed by the CARSTAR Chicago Business Group, on August 9, at Sanctuary Golf Course in New Lenox, Illinois. 

The outing brought together 80 golfers, community members, and business leaders for a day of friendly competition and philanthropy. The CARSTAR Chicago Business Group hosted a booth along the course, where team members greeted participants, shared information about CARSTAR’s collision repair services, and handed out branded swag items.

“The Fairways for Airways event is one we look forward to every year,” said Justin Fisher, owner of CARSTAR Yorkville and CARSTAR Poplar. “It’s more than just a great day of golf — it’s a chance for us to rally our team and community around a cause that truly makes a difference.”  

This year’s event continued the tradition of bringing people together to drive awareness and funding for cystic fibrosis research. With the continued support of sponsors, including CARSTAR Chicago Business Group, the Fairways for Airways tournament remains a meaningful way to make a lasting impact. 

“At CARSTAR, we believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “The Fairways for Airways event is a perfect example of how our local CARSTAR owners lead with heart — supporting important causes while building strong connections with their neighbors.”

