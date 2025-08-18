Mike Anderson to Discuss Industry Insights at CONNEX 2025

Anderson is a former multi-shop owner. His shops had multiple OEM certifications and were also one of the first Audi-certified shops in North America. Mike is an Accredited Master Automotive Manager through the Automotive Management Institute. He also participates in the development of the Collision ASE testing for technicians and estimators in the U.S. He is fully certified in all collision categories for ASE.

He has presented to groups across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Australia. Collision Advice facilitates 20 groups called the Spartan 300 for OEM-certified shops. Collision Advice has also been selected by several OEMs to provide their factory training for estimating, scanning and calibrations, and customer service.

Anderson has been featured in numerous trade publications, testified before several legislative bodies, and been featured on national news programs as an automotive expert. He produces a quarterly summary of the latest trends and statistics in the U.S. for the collision industry, as well as conducts quarterly surveys of more than 28,000 collision repair professionals regarding insurer reimbursementcalled “Who Pays for What.”

