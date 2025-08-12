CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Raises $18,500 for Charity

The 7th Annual Colorado CARSTAR Golf Tournament brings the total fundraising for the year to $32,295.
Aug. 12, 2025
CARSTAR
The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group hit another hole-in-one for a great cause. It raised $18,500 at the 7th Annual Colorado CARSTAR Golf Tournament, which was held on Friday, August 8, at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora, Colorado.  

The annual tradition within Colorado’s collision repair community continues to grow. This year’s event brings the group’s total fundraising for 2025 to $32,295, when combined with proceeds from their earlier Great Strides Walk.

“This tournament is more than just a day on the golf course — it’s about coming together as a community to support an important cause,” said Kelly Domer, owner of CARSTAR Jordan Road. “We’re proud of the difference we’ve been able to make over the past seven years and grateful to everyone who participated and donated.”  

With the support of local businesses, industry partners, and generous donors, the 7th Annual Colorado CARSTAR Golf Tournament proved once again that collaboration off the course can make a real difference for those living with cystic fibrosis. 

“What the Colorado Business Group has built with this tournament is incredible,” said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “It’s a perfect example of how our CARSTAR owners not only deliver exceptional repairs but also lead the way in supporting their communities and making a positive impact.”

