Abra Minot’s Walk Raises $730 to Benefit Easter Seals Goodwill ND

The proceeds from the event will directly benefit Easter Seals Goodwill ND and its mission to support individuals with disabilities through services such as respite care, mobility equipment maintenance, and programs that promote community involvement and independence.

“At Abra, we believe in strengthening the communities we serve. Events like these demonstrate the power of local action and compassion,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “We’re proud of the Minot team for leading the way.”

The success of the event was made possible thanks to the efforts of the Abra Minot team, the support of Easter Seals Goodwill ND, and the generosity of sponsors and local partners who helped bring everything together. Abra Minot extends a special thank you to event sponsors Office Max, Marketplace Foods, Midco, Scheels, Gourmet Chef, Mornin’ Shots, and Meg-A-Latte for their invaluable support.