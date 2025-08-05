Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Two-Stage/Three-Stage Paint Formula

Recent DEG Inquiry 39526 provides feedback from Mitchell regarding two-stage/three-stage color selection.
“Our two-stage/three-stage paint code identifications are based on the consensus methods outlined by the major refinish suppliers. Some paint lines may offer a three-stage solution for a widely accepted two stage color in order to achieve better results.
Users may encounter situations where the paint line being used identifies a color as three-stage, but we do not. We recommend deferring to the requirements and guidelines of the specific refinish line utilized for the repair.”
The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.
The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.
