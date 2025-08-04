Erie First Responders Get Hands-On Training from NABC F.R.E.E.

More than 25 first responders from the Erie Fire Department and surrounding Pennsylvania areas donned their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication on July 26. The training prepares them to provide the best response for car accident victims as part of the National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Education program.

Today’s vehicles have numerous airbags, advanced technology, and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. These same safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

“I now have a better understanding of how newer vehicles are constructed and how to cut, pry and move the newer metals for better patient extrication,” said one local first responder.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology, and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 6,000 first responders.

“Newer firefighters were shown how to extricate people in newer cars because of this class and the extensive knowledge we need to keep up on newer vehicle technology," said event host Kip Hayford.

Perry Hi-Way Hose Company and Allstate Insurance provided the vehicles, and Hurst Jaws of Life supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.