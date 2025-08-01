Abra Princeton Tees Off in Princeton Chamber Golf Tournament

Abra Princeton joined the Princeton Chamber Golf Tournament held on Wednesday, July 16, at the Four Seasons Golf Course in Princeton, Minnesota. All proceeds from the event supported the Chamber's local networking initiatives and community focused events, helping strengthen the business community in Princeton.

As a hole sponsor, Abra Princeton had the opportunity to connect with fellow local businesses, introduce them to Abra’s services, and hand out branded Koozies, phone holders, and treats. The event served as a fun and relaxed way to engage with the community and reinforce Abra Princeton’s commitment to supporting local organizations.

“Being part of the Princeton Chamber Golf Tournament was a great way for our team to connect with others and show our commitment to the community we serve,” said Kedrick Johnson, co-founder of KLST Abra. “We’re proud to support local events that bring people together and strengthen our network of small businesses.”