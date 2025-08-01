Axalta, I-CAR, and Sherwin-Williams Support CIF Donor Program

Axalta, I-CAR, Sherwin-Williams joined the ranks of industry companies supporting the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program for another year.

I-CAR committed to the highest tier, “First Responder.” Axalta and Sherwin-Williams committed to the second highest tier, “Urgent Care,” for the fifth and fourth consecutive years respectively.

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program brings needed recurring resources to the CIF, so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry are affected by catastrophic events such as accidents, flooding, hurricanes, tornados, or wildfires.

For more than two decades, the CIF assisted hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after a disaster thanks to the generous support of corporations and individuals. The CIF is grateful for Enterprise and TASO Cuto Color’s support. Their contributions will enable CIF to continue its work for disaster relief assistance to Collision Repair Professionals.