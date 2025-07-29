Classic Collison Acquires Auto Craft, Inc.

National MSO Classic Collision, LLC, based in Atlanta, acquired Auto Craft, Inc. in Gretna, Louisiana, according to a news release.

Auto Craft, Inc. has proudly served the local community for 49 years as a trusted, family-owned collision repair shop. Known for delivering high-quality, timely repairs, the team is deeply committed to customer satisfaction. Their core mission — “to provide quality repairs in a timely manner while prioritizing customer satisfaction”— reflects a long-standing dedication to craftsmanship, clear communication, and an exceptional customer experience.