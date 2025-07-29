Classic Collison Acquires Auto Craft, Inc.

The family-owned shop has devoted 49 years to providing their community with quality repairs and customer service.
July 29, 2025
Classic Collision
National MSO Classic Collision, LLC, based in Atlanta, acquired Auto Craft, Inc. in Gretna, Louisiana, according to a news release. 

Auto Craft, Inc. has proudly served the local community for 49 years as a trusted, family-owned collision repair shop. Known for delivering high-quality, timely repairs, the team is deeply committed to customer satisfaction. Their core mission — “to provide quality repairs in a timely manner while prioritizing customer satisfaction”— reflects a long-standing dedication to craftsmanship, clear communication, and an exceptional customer experience. 

