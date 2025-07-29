Estimating Tip – CCC – Prepping Vehicle for Sensor & Camera Aiming

Before aiming cameras and sensors for an ADAS system, OEM’s may require specific preparation steps. The following are not included in published labor times:
- Adjusting tire pressure
- Filling fluids (fuel, oil, washer fluid, etc.)
- Adding or removing cargo weight from the vehicle’s interior
- Verifying ground usefulness
Information regarding included and not included operations can be found in the CCC Guide to Estimating.
The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.
The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.
