Estimating Tip – CCC – Prepping Vehicle for Sensor & Camera Aiming

SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
Related To: 
July 29, 2025
SCRS
6887c995a02ee9a241ce4504 67f44e0c2c29ef7c88dc322escrs Estimating Tip

Before aiming cameras and sensors for an ADAS system, OEM’s may require specific preparation steps. The following are not included in published labor times: 

  • Adjusting tire pressure 
  • Filling fluids (fuel, oil, washer fluid, etc.) 
  • Adding or removing cargo weight from the vehicle’s interior 
  • Verifying ground usefulness 

Information regarding included and not included operations can be found in the CCC Guide to Estimating.

SCRS
scrs_ccc_one

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Related

Video: SCRS Quick Tip: Organizing Clips & Fasteners
SCRS Quick Tip: Researching Failed Calibrations
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Just for the Record
Sponsored