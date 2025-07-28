Ken Kunz Named 2025 ASE Instructor of the Year

Ken Kunz, an automotive teacher at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, Illinois, was honored as the 2025 ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year at the ASE Instructor Training Conference in St. Louis.
According to a news release, Kunz built the Automotive Technology Program at Waubonsee Community College from the ground up, and the program has grown over his 30-year tenure into a well-respected, high-demand automotive program. He has built a solid foundation of industry partners that is mutually beneficial to students and employers in the area. He has mentored countless students over the years, more than a dozen of whom are now automotive instructors in district high school programs, as well as faculty and staff colleagues at Waubonsee.
“Ken makes every student feel like they belong to our program, and he instills pride in them for being a part of it,” said Alyson Gaspar, CTE services manager at Waubonsee, who nominated Kunz for the award. “He pushes every student to be the best version of themselves that they can be and takes every opportunity to try something new. Ken has poured his blood, sweat and tears into this program and no one is more deserving of this recognition. His legacy will be felt for years to come in the new building that will unofficially be referred to as the K-TEC.”
An ASE Master Technician, Kunz has served as an active evaluation team leader for the ASE Education Foundation, helping schools become accredited. He has also been involved in state and national standards and curriculum reviews, assists with SkillsUSA and FFA, and places his students in local automotive, truck, collision repair, and parts businesses.
As the ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year, Kunz received an expenses-paid trip to attend the ASE Instructor Training Conference where his award was announced during the opening session. He will also be recognized at the annual ASE Service Professionals Recognition Awards banquet held on Nov. 19 during the ASE board of directors meeting in Savannah, Georgia.
“Each year, we have an exceptional group of candidates nominated for the Instructor of the Year award, and this year was no exception,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Not only did Ken stand out as an exceptional instructor, but he is also committed to helping his students outside of the classroom to help them excel in careers as automotive service professionals. We congratulate Ken on this prestigious honor and thank him for all he does on behalf of his automotive students.”