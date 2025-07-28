Ken Kunz Named 2025 ASE Instructor of the Year

“Ken makes every student feel like they belong to our program, and he instills pride in them for being a part of it,” said Alyson Gaspar, CTE services manager at Waubonsee, who nominated Kunz for the award. “He pushes every student to be the best version of themselves that they can be and takes every opportunity to try something new. Ken has poured his blood, sweat and tears into this program and no one is more deserving of this recognition. His legacy will be felt for years to come in the new building that will unofficially be referred to as the K-TEC.”

An ASE Master Technician, Kunz has served as an active evaluation team leader for the ASE Education Foundation, helping schools become accredited. He has also been involved in state and national standards and curriculum reviews, assists with SkillsUSA and FFA, and places his students in local automotive, truck, collision repair, and parts businesses.

As the ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year, Kunz received an expenses-paid trip to attend the ASE Instructor Training Conference where his award was announced during the opening session. He will also be recognized at the annual ASE Service Professionals Recognition Awards banquet held on Nov. 19 during the ASE board of directors meeting in Savannah, Georgia.

“Each year, we have an exceptional group of candidates nominated for the Instructor of the Year award, and this year was no exception,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Not only did Ken stand out as an exceptional instructor, but he is also committed to helping his students outside of the classroom to help them excel in careers as automotive service professionals. We congratulate Ken on this prestigious honor and thank him for all he does on behalf of his automotive students.”