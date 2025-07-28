MoKan CARSTAR Group Recognized for Support of Cystic Fibrosis, Raises $15k

The MoKan CARSTAR Group was recently awarded the Lou Joline Spirit Award by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Heart of America Chapter, according to a news release. The award recognized their ongoing dedication to supporting individuals and families affected by cystic fibrosis.

In conjunction with the honor, the group raised an estimated $15,000 at the 32nd Annual MoKan Charity Golf Tournament, which was held at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Missouri, on June 12. The event brought together approximately 100 participants including franchise members, community supporters, and partners, for a day of golf competitions, raffles, lunch, and branded giveaways. All efforts were focused on raising funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis.

“CARSTAR’s commitment to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is more than a tradition—it’s a core part of our culture,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “What the MoKan Group continues to do each year through this tournament and beyond is nothing short of inspiring. It’s about making a real difference in people’s lives, and that’s something we’ll always stand behind.”

The Lou Joline Spirit Award is presented to individuals or organizations that exemplify compassion, dedication, and leadership in advancing the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The MoKan Group’s efforts over the years have played a critical role in funding research, supporting patient care, and raising awareness across the region.