Clarity Car Care and CARS Cooperative Join Forces to Enhance Collision Repair Shops

Both organizations share a common goal; partner with independent shop owners to help increase their bottom line.
July 21, 2025
2 min read
Clarity Car Care/CARS Cooperative
687aa5e043de1521821a1bdf Untitled 20250718t154634

Clarity Car Care, the U.S. brand of Simplicity Car Care, is collaborating with CARS Cooperative, a trusted national network dedicated to helping independent collision repair facilities thrive, according to a news release. CARS Cooperative members now have access to Clarity Car Care’s proven franchise platform — built on the foundation of operational excellence, marketing innovation, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction. 

Much like CARS, Clarity Car Care’s goal is to partner with independent shop owners to help increase their bottom line through its support systems, streamlined intake, and securing partnerships that promote increased growth for shops. 

“Clarity Car Care is excited about the new partnerships we will develop with independent shop owners,” said Eric Gass, brand development manager for Clarity Car Care. “Our goal is to help their shops create sustainability through operational excellence, increased sales and profitability, while continuing to be laser focused on satisfying our customers.” 

Clarity Car Care is focused on delivering real, measurable value through the following areas of support:  

  • New business development support 
  • Employee training and onboarding 
  • Dedicated field staff guidance 
  • Streamlined operational procedures 
  • Marketing and advertising expertise 

The collaboration is an opportunity for CARS shareholders to enhance profitability and build long-term business value. Whether shops are focused on growth, transition planning, or increasing daily efficiencies, Clarity Car Care can provide the toolkit that supports their vision. 

For more information, visit the Clarity Car Care website here

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Related

Is Your Collision Repair Shop a Distant Memory?
WINning for Collision: The Story of the Women’s Industry Network
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Just for the Record
Sponsored