Clarity Car Care and CARS Cooperative Join Forces to Enhance Collision Repair Shops

Clarity Car Care, the U.S. brand of Simplicity Car Care, is collaborating with CARS Cooperative, a trusted national network dedicated to helping independent collision repair facilities thrive, according to a news release. CARS Cooperative members now have access to Clarity Car Care’s proven franchise platform — built on the foundation of operational excellence, marketing innovation, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction.

Much like CARS, Clarity Car Care’s goal is to partner with independent shop owners to help increase their bottom line through its support systems, streamlined intake, and securing partnerships that promote increased growth for shops.

“Clarity Car Care is excited about the new partnerships we will develop with independent shop owners,” said Eric Gass, brand development manager for Clarity Car Care. “Our goal is to help their shops create sustainability through operational excellence, increased sales and profitability, while continuing to be laser focused on satisfying our customers.”

Clarity Car Care is focused on delivering real, measurable value through the following areas of support:

New business development support

Employee training and onboarding

Dedicated field staff guidance

Streamlined operational procedures

Marketing and advertising expertise

The collaboration is an opportunity for CARS shareholders to enhance profitability and build long-term business value. Whether shops are focused on growth, transition planning, or increasing daily efficiencies, Clarity Car Care can provide the toolkit that supports their vision.

For more information, visit the Clarity Car Care website here.