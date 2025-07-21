Ken’s CARSTAR North Soaps Up $1,800 for Charity

The annual car wash raised about $1,800 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Miracle League of Whitfield County.
July 21, 2025
CARSTAR
Ken’s CARSTAR North, owned by Jamie White, raised about $1,800 in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Miracle League of Whitfield County during its annual Soaps It Up charity car wash on Saturday, July 12. 

Enthusiastic volunteers, customers, and community supporters came together for a great cause and washed about 50 vehicles. This year’s event continued a proud tradition that started in 2018, combining community fun with charitable impact.  

Local radio station Mix 104.5 added to the excitement by broadcasting live from the event, helping to spread awareness and drive even more support.

CARSTAR
“We’re proud to be part of this community and to give back in ways that make a real difference,” said Jamie White, owner, Ken’s CARSTAR North. “Soaps It Up has become a tradition we look forward to every year—not just because it’s fun, but because we know the impact it has on families right here in Whitfield County.”  

The Soaps It Up initiative is part of a broader commitment from CARSTAR locations across North America to support causes that matter locally and nationally.  

“We are always inspired by the dedication of our franchise partners like Jamie White,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision. “Events like this show what’s possible when business and community come together. It’s about more than clean cars—it’s about changing lives.”  

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Miracle League of Whitfield County, two organizations making a lasting impact on the lives of children and families.  

For more information about CARSTAR, visit its website here.

