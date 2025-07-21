Ken’s CARSTAR North Soaps Up $1,800 for Charity

“We’re proud to be part of this community and to give back in ways that make a real difference,” said Jamie White, owner, Ken’s CARSTAR North. “Soaps It Up has become a tradition we look forward to every year—not just because it’s fun, but because we know the impact it has on families right here in Whitfield County.”

The Soaps It Up initiative is part of a broader commitment from CARSTAR locations across North America to support causes that matter locally and nationally.

“We are always inspired by the dedication of our franchise partners like Jamie White,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision. “Events like this show what’s possible when business and community come together. It’s about more than clean cars—it’s about changing lives.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Miracle League of Whitfield County, two organizations making a lasting impact on the lives of children and families.

