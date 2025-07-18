AsTech Webinar Focuses on Customer Journey and Industry Challenges

The monthly asTech Industry Pulse webinar on July 15 featured Repairify’s new leadership team. According to a news release, they discussed how the company plans to develop improved partnerships with customers to deliver value-driving products that align with future automotive technologies, improve shop efficiency, and profits.

Throughout the “Driving What’s Next: A Conversation with Repairify’s New Leadership” webinar, Chief Executive Officer Srisu Subrahmanyam and Chief Transformation Officer Keith Crerar focused on how, since joining the company about three months ago, a primary focus for them has been understanding the asTech customer journey and listening to customers about their friction points, future needs, and opportunities.

Their goals include quantifying customer feedback into actionable insights that can drive the Repairify product roadmap, improve overall customer satisfaction, loyalty and retention, and help customers increase their operational efficiency.

Industry Challenges

As part of the company’s efforts to improve customer journey, Repairify recently launched four voices of the customer programs to identify and address challenges that customers believe exist.

One challenge the programs revealed is the difficulty shops face in managing the evolution of vehicle technology. As OEMs debut new features and systems that may need to be calibrated, technicians are not as familiar with or may never have worked on previously.

Another challenge is the industry trend of insurers partnering with calibration companies to standardize scan and calibration reimbursement pricing. Subrahmanyam emphasized that while there are not clear answers yet, the company is making it a priority to listen, learn, and adapt to customers’ needs.

Transformation + Innovation

During the final portion of the webinar, Subrahmanyam and Crerar focused on what is coming next for the collision industry and how Repairify is preparing. The conversation centered around how to simplify processes for customers while delivering the highest-level of service and most innovative technologies possible. They discussed prioritizing streamlining invoicing, payments, and reimbursement processes for shops, investing in technology integrations to make estimators jobs easier, and to improve overall workflow for customers.

Looking ahead, Subrahmanyam and Crerar expressed the need to look at everything through a customer lens, from new industry partnerships to collaborations with OEMs on future ADAS product launches. They also teased the upcoming debut of a new tool that will make scans and calibrations easier for shops via high-speed connectivity and high-level network reliability.

The full recording of the webinar is available on the asTech YouTube channel here.