Mario Dimovski Appointed Head of Global Plastic Repair Alliance Council

Mario Dimovski, director of circular repair and innovation at the Boyd Group, was unanimously appointed as the new head of the Global Plastic Repair Alliance Council, according to a news release.

The council is an elite coalition of industry leaders dedicated to advancing and supporting the implementation of the highest global standards for plastic repair practices, tools and processes across the global collision repair industry.

“I’m deeply honored to take on this role,” Dimovski said. “This moment represents far more than a personal achievement; it’s a turning point for the industry.”

Dimovski has directly repaired and overseen more than one million plastic part repairs over his career and Brian Driehorst, CEO of Plasnomic, said Dimovski’s technical hands-on skills and experience are unmatched in the industry.

“Mario’s leadership, vision and global perspective make him uniquely qualified to guide this council,” Driehorst said. “He has been instrumental in shaping the future of plastic repairs.”