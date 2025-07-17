Mario Dimovski Appointed Head of Global Plastic Repair Alliance Council

Mario Dimovski, director of circular repair and innovation at the Boyd Group, was unanimously appointed as the new head of the Global Plastic Repair Alliance Council, according to a news release.
The council is an elite coalition of industry leaders dedicated to advancing and supporting the implementation of the highest global standards for plastic repair practices, tools and processes across the global collision repair industry.
“I’m deeply honored to take on this role,” Dimovski said. “This moment represents far more than a personal achievement; it’s a turning point for the industry.”
Dimovski has directly repaired and overseen more than one million plastic part repairs over his career and Brian Driehorst, CEO of Plasnomic, said Dimovski’s technical hands-on skills and experience are unmatched in the industry.
“Mario’s leadership, vision and global perspective make him uniquely qualified to guide this council,” Driehorst said. “He has been instrumental in shaping the future of plastic repairs.”
Dimovski began his journey in plastic repair at the age of 16, starting as a plastic repair apprentice. Over the past three decades, he has become a driving force in the industry, leading innovation as an employee, business owner and board member. His leadership in the evolution of plastic repair has set a higher standard for filler-free processes, driven the development of proprietary tools, and led to the formulation of compatible materials that improve repair outcomes.
Dimovski works at the Boyd Group, which operates nearly 1,000 collision centers across the U.S. and Canada. He also contributes to the industry as an IBIS Global Ambassador and is a prominent voice on platforms such as LinkedIn, where he shares insights through his monthly Collision Intelligence blog.
The Plastic Repair Alliance Council is comprised of a diverse, cross-regional coalition of the collision industry’s most senior advocates, experts and innovators. It plays a vital role in supporting a multilayered approach to communication, education and curriculum development that elevates quality, safety and operational efficiency.
Under Dimovski’s leadership, the council will formalize its operational framework, expand its global reach and strengthen strategic partnerships with collision networks, plastic repair specialists, OEMs, training bodies and supply chain leaders.
