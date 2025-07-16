CIF Accepting Applications for Board Seat

Applications for the Collision Industry Foundation Board are now open. Any individual from the collision repair industry is welcome to apply.

CIF Trustees are volunteers, donating their time and expertise to lead the CIF, provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals, and secure and distribute donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

“We encourage industry professionals to join our efforts to serve those within our industry in their time of need,” said Dan Risley, vice president of Market Development at CCC Intelligent Solutions and CIF immediate past president. “Serving as a trustee is gratifying as we make a difference when it matters most. We are seeking several new board members to join our efforts.”



Trustee time commitments and duties include:

Elected trustees serve a three-year term.

There are seven board meetings throughout the year. Two of those are in person, held the same week as other collision industry events in January and July. The remaining board meetings are held via conference call and last approximately 90 minutes.

Newly elected trustees are sworn in and begin their term upon the conclusion of the January 2026 board meeting.

The nomination deadline is Sept. 30. To fill out an application, click here.

For questions about CIF or the election process, email CIF administrator Petra Schroeder or CIF President, Casey Steffen.