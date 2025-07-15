Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Weld Burn Damage

Solera Qapter DBRM Section 4-4 Refinish Guidelines on page 145 states, “Audatex base refinish labor does not include additional time to refinish adjacent panels that may be damaged by welding.”

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates. 

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website here.  

