ServiceUp to Expand its Vehicle Repair Management Platform With Latest Funding

ServiceUp has raised $55 million in Series B funding. According to a news release, the funding will help ServiceUp add new staff, enter new markets, and accelerate the development of Connect — a SaaS configuration that it says gives fleets and insurers self-service control over maintenance and collision and mechanical repairs.

According to the release, ServiceUp helps drivers manage repairs. They pick up a car, get it repaired, and then return it to the driver. Since its founding in 2021, ServiceUp expanded to serve fleets and insurers as well.

“We’re not here to slightly improve vehicle repair management. We’re rebuilding it from the ground up,” said Brett Carlson, co-founder and CEO of ServiceUp. “Every delay, every unknown, every wasted hour — we’re eliminating all of it with tech and automation. This raise gives us the fuel to move faster, go bigger, and keep pushing the auto repair industry forward.”

The ServiceUp platform eliminates manual follow-ups and provides live repair tracking. Connect centralizes workflows across a customer’s existing shop network and ServiceUp 360 provides full-service repair coordination. Collision, maintenance, and mechanical repairs all flow through one system designed to reduce delays and speed up results. ServiceUp said it has reduced repair cycle times by over 30%, helping get vehicles back on the road more quickly.

The round was led by PeakSpan Capital, with participation from existing investors Hearst Ventures, Trestle Partners, Capital Midwest Fund, and Litquidity Ventures. This brings the company’s total funding to date to $70 million.

“Auto repair has remained one of the last great black boxes in the modern economy — fragmented, opaque, and bogged down by outdated workflows and siloed point solutions,” said Jack Freeman, partner at PeakSpan Capital. “It’s a system that frustrates fleet operators, drains productivity, and kills margin for insurers and service providers. ServiceUp is dismantling that model. They’ve built the first truly intelligence-driven system of engagement for the automotive repair space — redefining how the entire ecosystem connects, communicates, and operates.”

For more information, visit the ServiceUp website here.