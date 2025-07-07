ASA Highlights Important Issues at Congressional Hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade hearing on June 26 discussed several issues of importance to Automotive Service Association members.

The ASA said in a news release that the discussion included safety regulations for vehicles with autonomous technologies – which includes both fully autonomous vehicles and those equipped with advanced driving assistance systems – and vehicle data access.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received criticism for not creating a regulatory structure conducive to large-scale AV technology advancement and deployment. Some members acknowledged that Congress’ failure to pass comprehensive autonomous vehicle legislation hinders NHTSA’s authority to set appropriate rules. Although the witnesses expressed differing opinions on how the regulations should look, one witnesses noted, “one commonality of all the panelists’ testimony is that we have all called upon NHTSA to do more work.”

Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, testified in her opening statement that AV proponents often claim AVs are safer because it can’t drive drunk, distracted, or tired. She countered that AVs can also cause crashes sober, alert, and engaged drivers routinely avoid.

“AVs, which are essentially billion dollar pieces of equipment with years of research, should not drive better than only the worst drivers on our roads,” she said.

ASA said it has encouraged NHTSA to produce rules that ensure ADAS sensors are properly calibrated. This assurance becomes even more important when vehicles, passengers, and roadway safety public policy strategies increasingly rely on these sensors.

ASA Board of Directors President Scott Benavidez said the key to ADAS and AVs improving vehicle safety are the sensors that underpin the technology.

“These sensors can become miscalibrated from normal wear and tear or even a bump from a shopping cart,” he said.

During the hearing, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tennessee, proposed creating a standardized process for vehicle owners to check that their ADAS is functioning properly. She asked John Bozzella, president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, if automakers provide independent automotive businesses the information needed to maintain those systems.

“The manufacturers provide all of the data necessary to everyone, to both dealers and independent repair shops,” he said.

Congressman Neal Dunn, R-Florida, returned to the topic of vehicle data access later in the hearing. He noted that he reintroduced the “REPAIR” Act and the changes made to this latest version in response to stakeholder feedback.

ASA said it will continue educating and partnering with members of this committee to advance vehicle safety and the policy interests of independent automotive repairers. For more information, visit the ASA website here.