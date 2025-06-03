AASP/NJ Taps Former President to Lead Mechanical Division

“I'm a huge proponent of education, not only for technicians, but for owners and managers as well to optimize productivity and profitability,” Ocello said. “My goal with AASP/NJ is to expand the great educational and benefits program that is already in place to include opportunities for the small business owners in the mechanical division.”

Ocello grew up in the business his father started in 1947 after serving as an aircraft mechanic overseas during World War II. In 1974, Ocello bought the business from his father, expanding it from two bays to six operating under the Mobil flag and serving as a liaison between Mobil dealers and Mobil corporate from 1976-1984. In 1984, he relocated his Mobil Oil operation to Ocean County which consisted of two locations with C stores and one with a repair facility. He added a fourth location, a six-bay repair facility and gas station, in 1986.

He also operated an AAA primary towing facility for Brick, Lakewood and Toms River, New Jersey from 1984-1998, operated the recovery and private impound facility for Brick Township Police Towing from 1986-2020, and operated five Sunoco locations with repair facilities from 1999-2017. His businesses have earned ASE Blue Seal Repair Facility and AAA Approved Repair Facility recognitions.

Ocello’s accreditations include ASE Master Technician, service consultant, and under car specialist. In 2009, he became a member of the New Jersey Gasoline-C-Store-Association, joining its Board of Directors in 2013. He later served as NJGCA vice president from 2015-2019 and as president from 2019-2023. During this time, he also served as the member liaison renewing positive relationships with existing members and recruiting new members. He served as CEO of NJGCA from 2023-2024.

“Bringing my years of experience and knowledge to AASP/NJ, I hope to create a larger footprint for the association’s automotive mechanical division,” Ocello said. “I've had the privilege of attending AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show for the last two years, where I’ve had the opportunity to meet many repair professionals and vendors and I hope to create a mutually beneficial relationship with members and vendors alike.

AASP/NJ is the state’s largest association of collision and mechanical repairers dedicated to the success of New Jersey’s automotive repairers. The association works to provide technician expertise, management information, and resources necessary to help repairers succeed in today’s competitive industry.

For more information on AASP/NJ and to become a member, visit its website here.