CARSTAR Port Arthur Celebrates Grand Opening

CARSTAR Port Arthur Owners Larry and Patti King celebrated their grand opening on Tuesday, May 6. Approximately 85 guests, including residents, business partners, and members of the Groves Chamber of Commerce, came together to celebrate the launch of the Texas-based collision repair facility, according to a news release.

The evening featured refreshments, networking, shop tours, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official start of operations. Guests had the opportunity to meet the owners, learn more about CARSTAR’s services, and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

“We’re incredibly excited to open CARSTAR Port Arthur and offer high-quality collision repair services backed by a trusted national brand,” said Larry King. “This is the beginning of a new chapter for us, and we’re looking forward to serving our customers with excellence. We’re also eager to host future community events, such as charity golf tournaments, to give back to the area that has supported us.

Larry first joined CARSTAR in 2016 and brings years of experience to the new venture, including a strong background as a former dealership owner. That experience, combined with CARSTAR’s national expertise, helps him to deliver safe repairs that preserve the vehicle’s original engineering and integrity.

Constructed from the ground up, the CARSTAR Port Arthur facility reflects Larry’s vision for operational excellence. With the support of valued vendors and local partners, the shop was built to maximize efficiency and throughput, ensuring customers receive fast, reliable repairs. The facility is also I-CAR Gold certified, the highest role-relevant training achievement recognized in the collision repair industry.

“It’s always inspiring to see passionate owners like Larry and Patti bring the CARSTAR vision to life,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision. “Their dedication to excellence and their local roots makes them a perfect fit for the CARSTAR family. We look forward to supporting their success in Port Arthur.”

Food and beverages were provided by Hard Bean of Lumberton, Texas, and Stacked Cake & Confection of Groves, Texas. Music was provided by local DJ Bo Wilson, creating a lively and celebratory mood throughout the evening. The celebration was energized by Cool 92.5, who helped keep the atmosphere upbeat as community members explored the new facility.

Several local dignitaries and city officials, including Mayor Chris Borne, attended the event. Key vendors also in attendance, who contributed to the event's success, included Top Line Electric, David Hanson Construction, Rave Financial, Sherwin-Williams, HERC, Enterprise, Universal Climate Control, Drive Tech A.D.A.S, Coldwell Banker, Salinas Lawn Care, and Stress-Free Cleaning Service.

Special thanks were extended to the King family for their hard work and commitment to better serving the Port Arthur community.

For more information, visit the CARSTAR website.