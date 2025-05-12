Automotive Lift Insitute Offers New 2025 Edition of Lifting Points Guide

The Automotive Lift Institute is now offering the 2025 edition of its popular Lifting Points Guide, Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts. The guide is designed to make it easy for lift operators to find the OEM-recommended lifting points for thousands of vehicles.

The guide can be ordered both as a digital product or bundled with a print version. Both versions carry the identical content covering model years 2000 to 2025 cars, SUVs, vans, light duty trucks, and EVs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The ALI-sponsored Lifting Points Guide is updated annually to reflect the latest vehicle specs with lifting points showcased in more than 250 undercarriage images. Each purchase provides online access to up to three devices, with no third-party software required.

What people are saying

ALI President R.W. "Bob" O'Gorman speaks to the importance of the lift.

"The guide is very handy for technicians and home mechanics because most lifting points aren't marked on the vehicle and they may change from model year to model year as the OEMs redesign vehicles or components," said O'Gorman. "That's why it's important to look them up. And that's where ALI's Lifting Point Guide comes in."

