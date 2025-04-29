    Classic Collision Acquires Glen's Express Collision

    April 29, 2025
    The Beaumont, Texas-based is known for affordable and stress-free collision repair experiences.
    Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, continued to grow its footprint in Texas with the acquisition of Glen’s Express Collision in Beaumont, Texas.

     For decades, the owners of Glen’s Express Collision provided the Beaumont community with a seamless, affordable, and stress-free collision repair experience. Established in 1979 and proudly family-owned ever since, Glen’s Express Collision now looks forward to joining the Classic Collision family, bringing its experienced team into an exciting new chapter.

